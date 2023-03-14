4 LaSalle Parish residents cited for alleged deer hunting violations

(Eric Vaughn / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team and LDWF
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Four people have been cited for alleged deer hunting violations in LaSalle and Catahoula parishes.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has reported that Alan C. Dayton, 64, of Jena, Will A. Dayton, 35, of Jena, John D. Cruse, 59, of Olla, and Karmon M. Cruse, 53, of Olla, were cited for taking over the seasonal limit of deer.  John Cruse was also cited for taking over the daily limit of deer and failing to tag deer.  Karmon Cruse was also cited for failing to tag deer.

LDWF said Alan Dayton harvested 10 deer, Will Dayton harvested 12 deer, John Cruse harvested four antlered deer, with two being on the same day, and Karmen Cruse harvested four antlered deer.

For this area of the state, hunters are allowed to harvest six deer per season, not to exceed three antlered or four antlerless deer per season. The daily bag limit allows hunters to harvest one antlered and one antlerless deer per day when legal.

Taking deer over the seasonal limit and over the daily limit brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Failing to tag deer carries up to a $350 fine.

Civil restitution for the Daytons totaled $16,246 for the replacement value of the deer taken over the limit.  Civil restitution for the Cruses totaled $4,874 for the replacement value of the deer taken over the limit.

