Arrest made for Sunset Drive shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest for a shooting that occurred on Sunset Drive back on March 8.

Rischard Nelson, 21, of Alexandria, has been charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon, one count of possession of a firearm with CDS, one count of possession of CDS-IV and one count of possession of marijuana.

On March 8 around 3:08 a.m., APD got word of the shooting. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who said her vehicle was struck by gunfire while she was at the apartments located on Sunset Drive. She suffered a minor, non-life-threatening injury from some type of flying debris and was treated at the scene by a local ambulance.

Nelson was arrested on Sunset Drive on March 13.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.