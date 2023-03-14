Controlled burn for Natchitoches Parish areas

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has alerted the public of controlled burns happening in the area.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said a controlled burn is being conducted near Clark Road and Cade’s Camp Road in north Natchitoches Parish.

This burn will consist of approximately 105 acres.

The US Forest Service also said a controlled burn is being conducted in the Kisatchie National Forest near the Kisatchie Community.

This burn consists of approximately 460 acres.

Smoke haze may be observed in those two areas and other adjacent areas.

