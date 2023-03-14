Controlled burn for Natchitoches Parish areas

(Briant Boisvert / US Air Force / MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has alerted the public of controlled burns happening in the area.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said a controlled burn is being conducted near Clark Road and Cade’s Camp Road in north Natchitoches Parish.

This burn will consist of approximately 105 acres.

The US Forest Service also said a controlled burn is being conducted in the Kisatchie National Forest near the Kisatchie Community.

This burn consists of approximately 460 acres.

Smoke haze may be observed in those two areas and other adjacent areas.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Danielle Kinsey Doyle, Tyler Jacob Weldon and Luke Alexandra Reed
3 arrested for armed robbery at Buhlow Lake
Rodney L. Johnson
APD seeking missing person last seen at Longleaf Hospital
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
Longtime Assistant District Attorney Brian Mosley died on Saturday, March 11.
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Assistant DA Brian Mosley
School bus crash in Natchitoches Parish
Driver injured following school bus crash on Hwy 478

Latest News

Mike Pence, Former Vice President
Former VP Mike Pence coming to Deville on Sunday
La. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon not seeking re-election
Former VP Mike Pence is coming to Deville
Mulder Scholarship
LSUA announces 2023 Mulder Scholarship finalists
A poll shows strong support for recalling Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell files two lawsuits challenging recall petition