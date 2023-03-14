Former VP Mike Pence coming to Deville on Sunday
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Deville this Sunday (March 19).
Pence will be at Philadelphia Baptist Church at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for morning services and to talk about his book, which is called, “So Help me God.” There will be a book signing after each service.
As you know, Pence was Former President Donald Trump’s vice president. In his book, Pence talks about how loyalty is “a vice president’s first duty -- but there is a greater one to God and the constitution.”
The event is a free, but ticketed event. You can get tickets by contacting Philadelphia Baptist Church. They also have a link on their Facebook page. CLICK HERE FOR TICKET INFORMATION.
