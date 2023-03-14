Jackson Street Bridge to close for repairs

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Jackson Street Bridge will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, for repairs.

Traffic will be detoured via I-49 and US 167 (Purple Heart Memorial Bridge).

The Louisiana Department of Transportation reminds drivers to please travel with caution around the construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information Web site at www.511la.org. Additionally, you can follow the Traffic Management Center on Twitter: (@Alex Traffic). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov and the DOTD Facebook page.

