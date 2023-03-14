LSUA announces 2023 Mulder Scholarship finalists

The following has been provided by LSUA:

Louisiana State University of Alexandria celebrated the finalists for the Howard and Eloise Mulder Endowed Scholarship with an interview event held on the LSUA campus.

Of the ten finalists, five are current LSUA students competing for the prestigious full-ride Mulder Scholarship for the remainder of their enrollment. These include Theresa Langauer, majoring in English; Brenyn Ebarb, majoring in medical laboratory sciences; Tyler Escobio, majoring in pre-law; Carolina Quast, majoring in mathematics and actuarial science; and Sondous Issa, majoring in Accounting.

Five finalists are incoming freshmen applying for a second available full-ride Mulder scholarship. These include Shelby Johnston, of Avoyelles High, who plans to major in nursing; John Daniel Bordelon, also of Avoyelles High, nursing; Michael Vizena, of Elizabeth High, professional aviation; Charli Bailey, of Tioga High, elementary education; and Kennedy Golmon, of Alexandria Senior High, nursing.

The finalists spent the earlier part of Saturday in a series of day-long interviews with the chancellor, a representative from their respective academic departments, and the scholarship committee.

Howard and Eloise Mulder were staunch supporters of LSUA. Both were founding members of the LSUA Foundation and served on the Board of Directors for eight years. In 2001, both Howard and Eloise were honored for their service to LSUA by being awarded the LSUA Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor bestowed to anyone by the University.

The students receiving the scholarship will be known as Mulder Scholars, and the award will cover the full cost of tuition, fees, books, on-campus housing, and meal plans incurred as a direct result of the recipient’s attendance at LSUA. The scholarship will be awarded to the students throughout their academic careers at LSUA. This will be the fifth year this scholarship has been awarded. It is made possible by the generous donation made to LSUA from the Mulder estate.

