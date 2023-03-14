NSU holds its first spring practice with questions on the QB position

NSU held its first spring practice with questions over who will occupy the QB position.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Day one of the 15 spring practices was held on March 13 for the Northwestern State Demons.

NSU is looking to build off of a 4-7 season where they almost won the conference, which it has not done since 2004 when they had a share of the conference.

The Demons have some pieces coming back this year, but one key guy will not return as he transferred to Southeastern University, Zachary Clement.

Now, they will have four quarterbacks competing for the job starting this spring. The guys that will be looking for a shot under center are Kareame Cotton, Chance Newman, Tyler Vander Wall and BJ Higgins.

Head Coach Brad Laird said that these four guys are good, but there are a few things he is searching for before naming anyone the starter.

“I need to see who can protect the ball, make the right reads and deliver the ball where it needs to go and be able to lead the offense,” said Laird. “I don’t know if we will find the guy in these 15 practices. It may go into the fall. This would be a good competition for us.”

First-team all-conference tight end Travion Jones said that he does not have a favorite quarterback out of the four, but he knows that they are all capable of playing the position very well.

“I have been working with these guys since January, so I know what they are capable of,” said Jones. “I like all of them right now. It seems like they are getting the playbook down, and we are clicking, that’s what makes this fun.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buhlow Lake
Armed robbery at Buhlow Lake, 3 arrested
Rodney L. Johnson
APD seeking missing person last seen at Longleaf Hospital
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
Longtime Assistant District Attorney Brian Mosley died on Saturday, March 11.
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Assistant DA Brian Mosley
Aaron Shelby Stewart was found guilty of third degree rape by a Rapides Parish jury on March 9,...
Jury finds Pineville man guilty of rape at local bar

Latest News

NSU holds its first spring practice with questions on the QB position
Rapides Parish students to compete in the Elementary Parish Fitness Meet
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston attempts to pass during the first half of Sunday's loss to...
Jameis Winston said to be finalizing 1-year deal to stay with Saints, backing up Derek Carr
Chipotle workers say Derek Carr ordered a bowl with rice and double chicken.
Derek Carr’s first meal in New Orleans? Chipotle. With guac.