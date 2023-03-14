NSU holds its first spring practice with questions on the QB position

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Day one of the 15 spring practices was held on March 13 for the Northwestern State Demons.

NSU is looking to build off of a 4-7 season where they almost won the conference, which it has not done since 2004 when they had a share of the conference.

The Demons have some pieces coming back this year, but one key guy will not return as he transferred to Southeastern University, Zachary Clement.

Now, they will have four quarterbacks competing for the job starting this spring. The guys that will be looking for a shot under center are Kareame Cotton, Chance Newman, Tyler Vander Wall and BJ Higgins.

Head Coach Brad Laird said that these four guys are good, but there are a few things he is searching for before naming anyone the starter.

“I need to see who can protect the ball, make the right reads and deliver the ball where it needs to go and be able to lead the offense,” said Laird. “I don’t know if we will find the guy in these 15 practices. It may go into the fall. This would be a good competition for us.”

First-team all-conference tight end Travion Jones said that he does not have a favorite quarterback out of the four, but he knows that they are all capable of playing the position very well.

“I have been working with these guys since January, so I know what they are capable of,” said Jones. “I like all of them right now. It seems like they are getting the playbook down, and we are clicking, that’s what makes this fun.”

