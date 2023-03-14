Officials provide update about Insure La. Incentive Program

The Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, La.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance gave an update about the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program during a news conference on Tuesday, March 14.

The program was set up through a bill proposed during a special legislative session back in January of 2023. The bill proposed placing millions of dollars into an incentive fund for insurance companies.

The goal of the legislation was to potentially improve Louisiana’s insurance landscape.

The application period for the program has wrapped up.

