Officials provide update about Insure La. Incentive Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance gave an update about the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program during a news conference on Tuesday, March 14.

The program was set up through a bill proposed during a special legislative session back in January of 2023. The bill proposed placing millions of dollars into an incentive fund for insurance companies.

RELATED STORIES:

The goal of the legislation was to potentially improve Louisiana’s insurance landscape.

The application period for the program has wrapped up.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.