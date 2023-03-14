Rosepine’s Ethan Frey to make 1st career start for LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine’s Ethan Frey will be making his first career start for LSU baseball against the University of New Orleans tonight (March 14).

Frey has earned more playing time, batting .444 on the season with 7 RBIs.

He will bat 6th and play in right field.

