Rosepine’s Ethan Frey to make 1st career start for LSU

FILE - Ethan Frey pitching for Rosepine High School
FILE - Ethan Frey pitching for Rosepine High School(KPLC)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine’s Ethan Frey will be making his first career start for LSU baseball against the University of New Orleans tonight (March 14).

Frey has earned more playing time, batting .444 on the season with 7 RBIs.

He will bat 6th and play in right field.

