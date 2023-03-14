Trial date set for man accused in Sadie Roberts-Joseph’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trial date was set on Tuesday, March 14, for the man accused in the death of civil rights activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

Officials said the trial for Ronn Bell is set for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Sadie Roberts-Joseph was killed in 2019. Police said she was found brutally suffocated in the trunk of her car behind a home in Baton Rouge.

Bell was a former tenant of Roberts-Joseph and was allegedly behind on rent payments, according to police.

Bell has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. If convicted, he faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.

