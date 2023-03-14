Trial date set for man accused in Sadie Roberts-Joseph’s death

Ronn Jermaine Bell is accused of murdering Sadie Roberts-Joseph, covering her body in bleach,...
Ronn Jermaine Bell is accused of murdering Sadie Roberts-Joseph, covering her body in bleach, and shoving her into the trunk of her own car. His defense team says police falsely linked him to the crime by planting chunks of hair on empty bottles of bleach.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trial date was set on Tuesday, March 14, for the man accused in the death of civil rights activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

Officials said the trial for Ronn Bell is set for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Sadie Roberts-Joseph was killed in 2019. Police said she was found brutally suffocated in the trunk of her car behind a home in Baton Rouge.

Bell was a former tenant of Roberts-Joseph and was allegedly behind on rent payments, according to police.

RELATED: Tenant behind on rent accused of murdering ‘Miss Sadie’, founder of African American history museum

Bell has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. If convicted, he faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

