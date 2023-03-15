10-year-old robbed at gunpoint at bus stop in New Orleans, police say

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop in New Orleans, according to the NOPD.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating an alleged robbery at a bus stop in which a 10-year-old’s cell phone was stolen.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident reportedly happened at a bus stop near the intersection of Bundy and Dwyer Roads in New Orleans East around 2:42 p.m. on Tues., March 14.

Police say a 10-year-old juvenile male was at a bus stop when two women and a man exited a black SUV and demanded the boy’s cell phone at gunpoint.

The victim reportedly complied and the unknown suspects fled.

No other information was disclosed.

CRIMETRACKER

Four violent weekend carjackings under investigation, NOPD says

Shoplifting suspect crashes 2 JPSO units during high-speed chase across CCC

NOPD heavily patrols Claiborne overpass in Treme, hoping to reduce violent crimes

Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Danielle Kinsey Doyle, Tyler Jacob Weldon and Luke Alexandra Reed
3 arrested for armed robbery at Buhlow Lake
School bus crash in Natchitoches Parish
Driver injured following school bus crash on Hwy 478
4 LaSalle Parish residents cited for alleged deer hunting violations
Mike Pence, Former Vice President
Former VP Mike Pence coming to Deville on Sunday
A look at Bernard’s Seafood’s recent expansion

Latest News

Dillon James
Vernon Parish man sentenced for attack on newspaper delivery driver
Some calling for SLU President's resignation following handling of network outages
Online class system; credit card payment service return at Southeastern La. University
Current and past NSU administrators, elected officials and members of ACSW Architects,...
Set in stone: NSU honors former president Dr. Robert Alost with new academic building
NSU honors former president with new academic building