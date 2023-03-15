17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at school bus stop in New Orleans, police say

(MGN)
By WVUE Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating an alleged robbery at a bus stop in which a 17-year-old’s cell phone was stolen.

Police originally reported the victim as being 10 years old. That was found to be incorrect. They have since revised their version of the report to indicate the victim was 17 years old.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident reportedly happened at a school bus stop near the intersection of Bundy and Dwyer Roads in New Orleans East around 6:14 a.m. (originally reported as having happened at 2:42 p.m.) on Tues., March 14. A parent of the victim later reported the incident to police.

Two teenage juvenile females were arrested later in the morning in connection with the incident. Each was booked on a charge of armed robbery.

No other information was disclosed.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Danielle Kinsey Doyle, Tyler Jacob Weldon and Luke Alexandra Reed
3 arrested for armed robbery at Buhlow Lake
School bus crash in Natchitoches Parish
Driver injured following school bus crash on Hwy 478
4 LaSalle Parish residents cited for alleged deer hunting violations
Mike Pence, Former Vice President
Former VP Mike Pence coming to Deville on Sunday
A look at Bernard’s Seafood’s recent expansion

Latest News

Former Rio Sol Nursing home in Mansura will be turned into domestic abuse shelter.
Only domestic abuse shelter in Central Louisiana set to open by summer
New Orleans police are investigating an alleged robbery at a bus stop in which a 17-year-old’s...
17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at school bus stop in New Orleans, police say
Dillon James
Vernon Parish man sentenced for attack on newspaper delivery driver
Some calling for SLU President's resignation following handling of network outages
Online class system; credit card payment service return at Southeastern La. University