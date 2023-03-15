17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at school bus stop in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating an alleged robbery at a bus stop in which a 17-year-old’s cell phone was stolen.

Police originally reported the victim as being 10 years old. That was found to be incorrect. They have since revised their version of the report to indicate the victim was 17 years old.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident reportedly happened at a school bus stop near the intersection of Bundy and Dwyer Roads in New Orleans East around 6:14 a.m. (originally reported as having happened at 2:42 p.m.) on Tues., March 14. A parent of the victim later reported the incident to police.

Two teenage juvenile females were arrested later in the morning in connection with the incident. Each was booked on a charge of armed robbery.

No other information was disclosed.

