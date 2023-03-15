Former ASH principal selected as next superintendent of LaSalle Parish schools
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Jonathan Garrett, the former principal of Alexandria Senior High School and an executive assistant superintendent for Rapides Parish, will serve as the next superintendent for schools in LaSalle Parish.
KJNA-FM, a radio station in Jena, revealed that the LaSalle Parish School Board made this selection at a special meeting called on Monday, March 13.
Garrett is a native of Winn Parish and has over 20 years of experience in education.
