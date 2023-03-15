Former ASH principal selected as next superintendent of LaSalle Parish schools

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Jonathan Garrett, the former principal of Alexandria Senior High School and an executive assistant superintendent for Rapides Parish, will serve as the next superintendent for schools in LaSalle Parish.

KJNA-FM, a radio station in Jena, revealed that the LaSalle Parish School Board made this selection at a special meeting called on Monday, March 13.

Garrett is a native of Winn Parish and has over 20 years of experience in education.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.