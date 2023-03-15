Intoxicated, naked man arrested after police chase through Pineville ends in Ball

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BALL, La. (KALB) - An intoxicated man from Scott, Louisiana was arrested on Sunday (March 12) in Ball after a police chase that started in Pineville and ended in Ball.

According to the Pineville Police Department, Duane Boudreaux, 67, was driving a white Chevrolet truck, swerving into oncoming traffic in the 3200 block of Military Hwy, which caused another vehicle to swerve to the shoulder of the road to avoid an accident.

An officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on Boudreaux, but he continued on to Hwy 165, driving northbound in the southbound lanes at 95 mph. Multiple vehicles had to swerve to avoid accidents.

When Boudreaux reached the Shanghai Road area of Hwy 165 in Ball, he began to drive through the median in circles several times. He then drove his truck into the officer’s vehicle and attempted to push the police unit backward by continuing to accelerate.

The officer instructed the driver out of the vehicle, and he was arrested. Video of the incident showed that when he exited the vehicle, he was not wearing any clothing on the bottom half of his body.

Boudreaux was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (4th offense), aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, traffic-control signals, improper lane use, driving on the right side of the road, driving in left lane impending flow, turn signals required 100 feet, driving left of center, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, resisting an officer and ignition interlock device offenses.

Boudreaux is being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $112,000 bond.

