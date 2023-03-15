Loaded log truck wrecks on La. HWY 118 near Florien

A loaded log truck overturned on Louisiana Highway 118.
A loaded log truck overturned on Louisiana Highway 118.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A loaded log truck overturned on Louisiana Highway 118, just 10 miles from Florien, near Peason Church.

The driver of the truck was injured and airlifted to a Shreveport hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Louisiana State Police Troop E is the investigating agency.

Please slow down and avoid this area if possible.

