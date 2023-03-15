Online class system; credit card payment service return at Southeastern La. University

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Credit card payment services and “Moodle”, an online class program, are running again at Southeastern Louisiana University for the first time in over three weeks following what the school says was an “incident” that caused network outages on campus.

Moodle is a program that handles student grades, provides classroom material, and serves as communication between teachers and students. It also hosts online courses. As of Wednesday (March 15), that program is ready for use once again.

Credit card systems and Cub Cash are live again and wi-fi is now available across campus.

Southeastern, along with partnering agencies, continues to make significant network progress.

We are pleased to share the following major updates:

Moodle is now live and accessible to all faculty and students using their Google password

1/2 pic.twitter.com/aerMuYW4RO — Southeastern LA Univ (@oursoutheastern) March 14, 2023

Printing and computer lab use are still unavailable but the school said they are continuing to work towards totally restoring all services.

In the newest update, the school did not comment on the potential of personal data of students and staff being compromised. In a statement on March 6, the school said that law enforcement would reach out to those that may have been affected.

- assignments, etc., and is being communicated by faculty to their students.



We understand you may have concerns regarding the data that may have been involved. We are taking steps to identify the data if any, that was involved and to determine whether that data contains - — Southeastern LA Univ (@oursoutheastern) March 6, 2023

Last week, some students and their families reached out to Fox 8 to share that they have had their data compromised, being notified that bank accounts were opened in their name in what appears to be cases of identity theft. Students that have recently had similar experiences believe that what they are going through is directly related to the cyber incident that caused outages on campus.

The school has not said that the “incident” is related to a cyber or ransomware attack, but they have said that Louisiana State Police and the Dept. of Homeland Security are investigating the situation.

Students and faculty have expressed frustrations and one professor called for University President John Crane to resign.

Southeastern is currently enacting an “academic continuity plan” that includes pushing back semester dates. It’s a plan that is similar to how the university handles hurricanes and other natural disaster closures.

RELATED COVERAGE

Family says personal information compromised in SLU ‘cyber incident’ resulted in identity theft

Southeastern La. University announces ‘academic continuity’ plan amid network outages; officials face pressure

Southeastern Louisiana University president responds to frustrations over network outages

Threat to Southeastern’s network being investigated by La. officials

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.