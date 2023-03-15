Pineville only city in Louisiana to have this new dental robot

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A new dental robot is revolutionizing the dental industry, and it’s doing it from right here in central Louisiana.

Painful dental implant procedures could be a thing of the past, thanks to a new dental implant robot at Today’s Dental in Pineville.

“It’s a gamechanger,” said Dr. Jonas Gauthier at Today’s Dental.

The Yomi Robotic Dental System by Neocis is a high tech robot that helps dentists plan and perform dental implant surgery. It uses mapping and GPS-like software to customize treatments, and guides the dentist during surgery to ensure the placement of the implant is as precise and minimally invasive as possible.

“It allows us to strategically place implants,” Dr. Gauthier said. “We can pre-plan it, and by doing so, it allows us to be as precise as possible. It leads to a whole lot less post-op pain and quicker recovery for our patients.”

Yomi Robotic Dental system from Neocis Inc

The accuracy of the robot allows implants to be done in one office visit - sometimes in under and hour and can even track and adapt to patient movements during a procedure.

Brooke Carmouche was the first patient to receive an implant using the robot. She said the process was painless.

“I had no pain at all. None. Back to work the next day perfectly fine,” Carmouche said. “My gums weren’t irritated or anything like that. I didn’t have any jaw pain. Nothing.”

Only a small number of dentists have access to the futuristic machine, as only about 150 of them exist in the world, and the only one in Louisiana is here in Pineville.

“We want to bring the best possible technology to central Louisiana, to our patient base,” Dr. Gauthier said. “We always tend to be ahead of the curve, so by brining the Yomi Robotic Dental System into the fold, it was just the next progression.”

File videos courtesy Yomi Robotic Dental System by Neocis

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.