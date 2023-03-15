Recovery to Success: LCU’s Nick Brunet has the second-highest batting average in the nation

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - LCU WIldcats infielder Nick Brunet fell last year playing LSUS, landing on his head. The paramedics had to escort him off the field on a stretcher as his teammates went up to check on him.

Head Coach Mike Byrnes said his mind was on his player’s health when it happened.

“We were not worried about baseball,” said Byrnes. “God took care of him because he came out healthy.”

Brunet suffered from a concussion but that did not hold him out for the rest of the season. He returned to the field two weeks later. He said injuries are a part of the game he hopes that he can avoid a major one.

“I mean injuries are going to happen,” said Brunet. “This is not the first time I have gotten hurt, but hopefully it’s the last time I go through something like that.”

One year later, Brunet is having his best season. He is batting .520, which is the second-highest average in the country, along with 22 RBIs and 22 Runs.

Brunet said that he is happy that his hard work is paying off.

“It may surprise other people, but not me,” said Brunet. “Every day I’m in the batting cage and putting in extra work. When I get to the plate, my goal is to beat the guy at the mound.”

Last season, Keelyn Johnson played for the Wildcats, finishing the season with the second-highest batting average. This season, he is in the dugout for the Wildcats as the batting coach. Brunet said that he has learned a lot from Johnson, and he tries to emulate Johnson’s game a little bit.

“Keeyln is awesome,” said Brunet. “One thing that I admire about his game is his confidence, and that’s how I try to be when I’m at bat.”

Brunet’s play has been huge for the Wildcats this season. Coach Byrnes said that he is definitely one of the key pieces for them to finish the year strong.

“He works hard and deserves everything that he has gotten so far,” said Byrnes. “If he continues at this pace, a lot of good things can happen for this ball club.”

