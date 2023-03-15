‘Sugar Daddy’ shakedown investigated after woman loses $3K

A woman tells LSU police she has lost $3,000 because of her so-called “sugar daddy.”
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman tells LSU police she has lost $3,000 because of her so-called “sugar daddy.” Consumer protection experts hope her story will serve as a warning to others.

The unidentified woman filed a report at the campus police station. She said her Chase Bank accounts were cleaned out and even over-drafted, according to law enforcement records.

The woman explained that she sent her banking information to the “sugar daddy,” with the alleged promise that she’d receive money, in those same documents.

Carmen Million with the Better Business Bureau of South-Central Louisiana says the woman’s situation may sound wild, but in her work, she often hears similar stories.

“It’s not a shock to us. We see these things all the time, unfortunately,” Million said.

LSU’s law enforcement records say the case is still being investigated as of Wednesday. Million says even if police catch the person responsible, the woman shouldn’t hold her breath waiting for a refund.

“The problem is, even if they figure out who it is and they pin this person down, she’s probably not going to get her money back. This person may face charges but that still doesn’t mean she’s going to get her money back and that’s what we tell people. It’s a lesson,” Million said.

While this woman was trying to get some money from her “sugar daddy,” turns out that person is now the one cashing in and leaving her with a cavity that could have lasting impacts.

“Identity theft takes a second to happen and sometimes takes years to correct,” Million added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Danielle Kinsey Doyle, Tyler Jacob Weldon and Luke Alexandra Reed
3 arrested for armed robbery at Buhlow Lake
School bus crash in Natchitoches Parish
Driver injured following school bus crash on Hwy 478
4 LaSalle Parish residents cited for alleged deer hunting violations
Mike Pence, Former Vice President
Former VP Mike Pence coming to Deville on Sunday
A look at Bernard’s Seafood’s recent expansion

Latest News

Alexandria’s Report Card: City eyeing future steps following Mayor Roy’s first 100 days in office
Open burn, detonation likely to end at Clean Harbors Colfax under new LDEQ permit
The home of Mark L. Hailey, who died in an apparent home invasion in Campti, La.
Campti man killed in Natchitoches Parish home invasion
Alexandria’s Report Card: City eyeing future steps following Mayor Roy’s first 100 days in office
Stephen Waguespack at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry's Legislative Outlook...
LABI sets sights on legislative goals, upcoming elections