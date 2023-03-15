Vernon Parish man sentenced for attack on newspaper delivery driver

Police: The attack left the victim partially blind
Dillon James
Dillon James(VPSO/KALB)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Dillion James, the second of two suspects charged in connection with a Dec. 17, 2021 attack on a newspaper delivery driver in Rosepine, has been sentenced to eight years in prison, with one year suspended.

James and his brother, Douglas James, were both arrested after attacking delivery driver, Woodie Blanks. The Vernon Parish District Attorney’s Office said Blanks was delivering on Catfish Hut Road at the brothers’ grandfather’s house.

Blanks got out of his vehicle to hand deliver the paper and was left partially blind by the attack.

In October 2022, Douglas James was sentenced to eight years in prison, with one year suspended - the maximum sentence for his second degree battery conviction. Two months before that, Dillion James was convicted of the same charged, but his sentencing was delayed due to a post-conviction motion filed by his attorney. He was sentenced on March 14, 2023, by Judge Tony Bennett.

“I am pleased with the outcome of this case,” said District Attorney Terry Lambright. “This was a senseless act that should have never happened. People should feel safe in Vernon Parish and I will continue to work every day to ensure their safety.”

The Vernon Parish Clerk of Court said Dillon James was represented by Jack Simms at trial and Mary Kay Beaird at sentencing. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ronald Seastrunk.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Danielle Kinsey Doyle, Tyler Jacob Weldon and Luke Alexandra Reed
3 arrested for armed robbery at Buhlow Lake
School bus crash in Natchitoches Parish
Driver injured following school bus crash on Hwy 478
4 LaSalle Parish residents cited for alleged deer hunting violations
Mike Pence, Former Vice President
Former VP Mike Pence coming to Deville on Sunday
A look at Bernard’s Seafood’s recent expansion

Latest News

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
10-year-old robbed at gunpoint at bus stop in New Orleans, police say
Some calling for SLU President's resignation following handling of network outages
Online class system; credit card payment service return at Southeastern La. University
Current and past NSU administrators, elected officials and members of ACSW Architects,...
Set in stone: NSU honors former president Dr. Robert Alost with new academic building
NSU honors former president with new academic building