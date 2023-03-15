Vernon Parish man sentenced for attack on newspaper delivery driver

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Dillion James, the second of two suspects charged in connection with a Dec. 17, 2021 attack on a newspaper delivery driver in Rosepine, has been sentenced to eight years in prison, with one year suspended.

James and his brother, Douglas James, were both arrested after attacking delivery driver, Woodie Blanks. The Vernon Parish District Attorney’s Office said Blanks was delivering on Catfish Hut Road at the brothers’ grandfather’s house.

Blanks got out of his vehicle to hand deliver the paper and was left partially blind by the attack.

In October 2022, Douglas James was sentenced to eight years in prison, with one year suspended - the maximum sentence for his second degree battery conviction. Two months before that, Dillion James was convicted of the same charged, but his sentencing was delayed due to a post-conviction motion filed by his attorney. He was sentenced on March 14, 2023, by Judge Tony Bennett.

“I am pleased with the outcome of this case,” said District Attorney Terry Lambright. “This was a senseless act that should have never happened. People should feel safe in Vernon Parish and I will continue to work every day to ensure their safety.”

The Vernon Parish Clerk of Court said Dillon James was represented by Jack Simms at trial and Mary Kay Beaird at sentencing. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ronald Seastrunk.

