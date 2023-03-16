Campti man killed in Natchitoches Parish home invasion

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Authorities in Natchitoches Parish are investigating a home invasion that led to the death of a Campti man.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said around 11:06 p.m. on March 14, it received reports of a man lying unresponsive in his home on Jim Bell Road, which is north of Campti.

Upon arrival, NPSO spoke with a relative of the victim, who said he went to check on his uncle, Mark L. Hailey, 71. Soon afterward, he found the front door of Hailey’s home breached and saw him lying on the floor unresponsive. A coroner declared him dead at the scene from apparent blunt and sharp-force trauma. His body was then transported to a Shreveport Forensic Pathologist’s Office for an autopsy.

While speaking with the relative, NPSO also learned that Hailey’s 2015 Ford F-350 pickup truck was missing from the home. On Wednesday, March 15, shortly after 7:30 a.m., the truck was found abandoned in the Grand Ecore area near Natchitoches. The vehicle was towed and secured at an undisclosed storage facility for further processing.

NPSO locating the missing vehicle of Mark L. Hailey in the Grand Ecore area near Natchitoches. (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

“Our detectives in conjunction with assistance from the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office and Northwest La. Crime Lab are working tirelessly in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for this senseless crime of violence,” said Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Hailey was the owner of Fat Daddy’s Crawfish in Shreveport and at one time owned Fat Daddy’s Crawfish on Texas Street in Natchitoches.

The case remains active and is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information, please contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at (318) 357-7830, or you can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential, and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

