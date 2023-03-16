‘If tears could build a stairway:’ Father shares heartbreaking message on 6 month anniversary of Allie Rice’s death

Allie Rice
Allie Rice(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today marks six months since LSU student Allison Rice was shot and killed in Baton Rouge.

According to police, 21-year-old Rice was found shot to death inside her car, near the train tracks on Government Street close to Eddie Robinson Drive, just after 2 a.m. on Friday, September 16.

RELATED STORIES
Family speaks out about daughter who was shot, killed at train crossing
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR

Rice was driving home after hanging out with friends in Mid City.

She was a senior at LSU majoring in marketing and graduated from Dutchtown High School, where she was a cheerleader and on the homecoming court.

Her murder sent shockwaves throughout the community.

Police have not made an arrest in the case. And as of Thursday, March 16, a spokesperson with BRPD said there are “no new leads” at this time. But they are urging people to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if they have any information.

Since the deadly shooting, Allie’s family has started a ‘Live Like Allie’ foundation to try and keep her memory alive by ‘celebrating her beautiful spirit.’

Law enforcement leaders and community organizations also announced the Page/Rice Camera Initiative to install more crime cameras throughout Baton Rouge in memory of Allie Rice and 3-year-old Devi Page Jr., who was hit by a bullet while he was asleep in his bed.

Allie’s father, Paul, shared a heartbreaking message on Facebook on Thursday, to mark the six months since her death:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Boudreaux
Intoxicated, naked man arrested after police chase through Pineville ends in Ball
4 LaSalle Parish residents cited for alleged deer hunting violations
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued
FILE PHOTO - Jonathan Garrett
Former ASH principal selected as next superintendent of LaSalle Parish schools
A loaded log truck overturned on Louisiana Highway 118.
Loaded log truck wrecks on La. HWY 118 near Florien

Latest News

Questions remain after Avoyelles Parish forum on home rule charter
Rev. Allan Holmes, president of the Avoyelles Chapter of the NAACP, claimed the petition is not...
Questions remain after Avoyelles Parish forum on home rule charter
Grant Parish School Board adopts change to school week
KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Micheal Broussard - Golden Apple Winner