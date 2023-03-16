Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

By Andrea Robinson and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAMERON, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Authorities say a 28-year-old mother from Mississippi and her 7-and-8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded beach on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast.

Authorities were alerted to the Sunday incident on the secluded beach in Cameron, Louisiana, when nearby residents spotted 28-year-old Samantha Alexander’s 3-year-old son walking alone on the beach. Jefferson County Justice of Peace Brad Burnett said the boy told the residents his mom went swimming.

The family was from Ethel, Mississippi, but Alexander’s husband worked in the area, KPLC reports.

Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded beach on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast. The family was from Ethel, Mississippi.(Source: GoFundMe)

Alexander and her two daughters were recovered from the water in different locations along the breakwater rocks. Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said the tide was low upon their arrival, and they were found on the Gulf side of the rocks.

Alexander’s 9-year-old son, who was in the water, was rescued after waving down law enforcement, according to authorities.

The two girls were taken to a hospital in Port Arthur, Texas. Alexander and her son were transported to a hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana. On their GoFundMe page, the family said the 9-year-old boy has since been released from the hospital.

Johnson said Alexander must have seen the three children struggling in the water.

“Then, apparently the mother went out because she wouldn’t have left the 3-year-old by himself unless she had to,” Johnson said.

He described the conditions on Sunday as being unsafe for swimming.

The preliminary autopsies show the three died of drowning, according to Burnett.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Johnson Bayou Fire Department and the Cameron Parish Ambulance District 2.

