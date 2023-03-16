Party City in Alexandria set to close by summer

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Party City in the MacArthur Village shopping center in Alexandria is set close by the summer. An employee with the store told News Channel 5 that the store’s last day would be May 27.

On Thursday morning, employees could be placing signs in the window stating ‘Everything Must Go!’ In February, the party supplies retailer announced it would close upwards of 20 stores around the country after filing for bankruptcy in January. A&G Real Estate Partners, a real estate advisor to the company, said some of those store’s leases would be auctioned off. It’s unclear if that applies to the Alexandria location.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.