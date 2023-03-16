Pineville shares update on work at Kees Park

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Pineville has provided a social media update on the progress being made with its work at Kees Park.

The City said that installation work has begun for over $300,000 in new playground equipment.

The park has been closed during this process, which included removing the old equipment, excavating and replacing the old surface.

