Pineville shares update on work at Kees Park

(City of Pineville)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Pineville has provided a social media update on the progress being made with its work at Kees Park.

The City said that installation work has begun for over $300,000 in new playground equipment.

The park has been closed during this process, which included removing the old equipment, excavating and replacing the old surface.

