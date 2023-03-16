Possible changes coming for Grant Parish schools

After conducting a survey about the possibility of a 4-day school week, the Grant Parish School Board will vote on the proposal tonight.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After conducting a survey seeking input from the community about the possibility of a four-day school week, the Grant Parish School Board will vote on the proposal tonight.

The change would close schools throughout the parish on Mondays and cut the total amount of days in school from 171 to 148. One hour would be added to each school day to make up the difference. The survey showed teachers and parents strongly favor the four-day week.

Superintendent Paxton Teddlie said the school board has struggled to retain teachers, and the four-day week could help attract and keep teachers in the parish.

We will have more from the meeting as it happens.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Boudreaux
Intoxicated, naked man arrested after police chase through Pineville ends in Ball
4 LaSalle Parish residents cited for alleged deer hunting violations
FILE PHOTO - Jonathan Garrett
Former ASH principal selected as next superintendent of LaSalle Parish schools
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued
A loaded log truck overturned on Louisiana Highway 118.
Loaded log truck wrecks on La. HWY 118 near Florien

Latest News

The family of H.N. and Inez Towry visited Northwestern State for the announcement of a...
Anonymous donor honors Towry family with $100,000 gift to NSU Foundation
Pineville shares update on work at Kees Park
Party City in Alexandria set to close by summer
Possible changes coming to schools in Grant Parish