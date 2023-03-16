Possible changes coming for Grant Parish schools

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After conducting a survey seeking input from the community about the possibility of a four-day school week, the Grant Parish School Board will vote on the proposal tonight.

The change would close schools throughout the parish on Mondays and cut the total amount of days in school from 171 to 148. One hour would be added to each school day to make up the difference. The survey showed teachers and parents strongly favor the four-day week.

Superintendent Paxton Teddlie said the school board has struggled to retain teachers, and the four-day week could help attract and keep teachers in the parish.

We will have more from the meeting as it happens.

