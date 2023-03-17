36th annual Nursery Festival underway in Forest Hill

FOREST HILL, La. (KALB) - Hundreds will flock to Forest Hill this Saint Paddy’s Day weekend for the 36th annual Nursery Festival.

Since 1985, the festival has been a Louisiana staple, known to some as the Festival of Flowers. Trees, shrubs and plants take center stage, but the festival boasts a multitude of booths, vendors, food, a carnival and the festival parade.

The weekend is especially important to the local nurseries, but proceeds also help support the Forest Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Amy Hawkins, a member of that fire department, said the weekend is a melting pot of different cultures and people, who come and show their support.

“We see all types of people,” said Hawkins. “We have people from down south. We have Cajun food, we have Mexican food, all different kinds of vendors. You are just always meeting new people every time.”

Forest Hill is home to more than 60 nurseries and has a rich history as one of our state’s oldest and largest nursery regions. Much of that storied past is on display this weekend being told in many ways. It is an experience Brian Gatlin would not miss, rain, sleet or snow.

“Today might be a little bit slow,” said Gatlin. “But, come on out tomorrow. They got the carnival, the food, a lot of great vendors here throughout the weekend.”

And before you head home, stop by the LSU AgCenter booth and get some advice from Horticulturist Keith Hawkins. Hawkins said there is a secret to growing the beautiful plants that are on display at the festival.

“Before you spend any money on plants or gardens, get your soil tested,” said Hawkins. “Get your soil prepared for gardening.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.