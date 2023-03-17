6th annual Cane River Film Festival starts soon

(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The sixth annual Cane River Film Festival is set to kick off in Natchitoches on Saturday, March 18.

The Cane River Film Festival highlights independent films and filmmakers from all over the world. Filmmakers had the opportunity to submit their films and have them judged by prior winners of the festival. This year there are six films being screened, and this year’s festival winner is a short film titled ‘The Mojave Mirage’ by John Druzbik. Kelly Jackson, the founder of the festival, said even though film submissions come from around the world, Louisiana filmmakers are a mainstage staple.

”We get submissions from all over the world, but Louisiana is taking home all the prizes just about,” said Jackson. “Even though the student that won this year, John Druzbik, lives in Texas, his roots are here in Louisiana. So every time I’m just surprised how often, after having it for six years, that Louisiana keeps taking home the prize.”

Jackson will also be premiering a documentary she made this year titled ‘Resurrection Fern - The Life and Times of Marie Therese Coincoin.’

“With my documentary, three of the people are gone now, they have passed away since I made it this year,” said Jackson. “So, now this to their family and to all of us is a monument to their voices - because now we can’t hear them. So, film is so important. It’s not just telling a story, but it’s actually recording people’s memories so they can continue to be told throughout generations.”

The films will be screened Saturday at the Parkway Cinema Six in Natchitoches. Films will start after a brief welcome reception at 11 a.m. and it is free to attend, just RSVP by emailing info@caneriverfilmfestival.com or CLICK HERE for more information.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grant Parish School Board voted to adopt a four-day school week for the 2023-2024 school...
Grant Parish School Board adopts change to school week
Duane Boudreaux
Intoxicated, naked man arrested after police chase through Pineville ends in Ball
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued
Party City in Alexandria is set to close in May.
Party City in Alexandria set to close by summer
The home of Mark L. Hailey, who died in an apparent home invasion in Campti, La.
Campti man killed in Natchitoches Parish home invasion

Latest News

Family of Samantha Alexander
Obituaries released for Cameron Parish drowning victims
Blessing of the Beer
The Tasting Room in Alexandria hosts ‘Blessing of the Beer’ event
Judge Jennifer Medley, who approved lower number for Cantrell recall threshold, signed petition
Judge who signed Cantrell recall petition asks Supreme Court to rule on possible recusal from case
Law enforcement met on 3/17/23 to discuss the investigation into the home invasion and death of...
Investigation continues in home invasion, homicide of Campti man