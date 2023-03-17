6th annual Cane River Film Festival starts soon

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The sixth annual Cane River Film Festival is set to kick off in Natchitoches on Saturday, March 18.

The Cane River Film Festival highlights independent films and filmmakers from all over the world. Filmmakers had the opportunity to submit their films and have them judged by prior winners of the festival. This year there are six films being screened, and this year’s festival winner is a short film titled ‘The Mojave Mirage’ by John Druzbik. Kelly Jackson, the founder of the festival, said even though film submissions come from around the world, Louisiana filmmakers are a mainstage staple.

”We get submissions from all over the world, but Louisiana is taking home all the prizes just about,” said Jackson. “Even though the student that won this year, John Druzbik, lives in Texas, his roots are here in Louisiana. So every time I’m just surprised how often, after having it for six years, that Louisiana keeps taking home the prize.”

Jackson will also be premiering a documentary she made this year titled ‘Resurrection Fern - The Life and Times of Marie Therese Coincoin.’

“With my documentary, three of the people are gone now, they have passed away since I made it this year,” said Jackson. “So, now this to their family and to all of us is a monument to their voices - because now we can’t hear them. So, film is so important. It’s not just telling a story, but it’s actually recording people’s memories so they can continue to be told throughout generations.”

The films will be screened Saturday at the Parkway Cinema Six in Natchitoches. Films will start after a brief welcome reception at 11 a.m. and it is free to attend, just RSVP by emailing info@caneriverfilmfestival.com or CLICK HERE for more information.

