Avoyelles aggravated assault investigation leads to arrest for illegal drugs

(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Cottonport man has been arrested for illegal drug possession following an aggravated assault investigation by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO said Fredrick Camile Bradford, 37, has been charged with criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute and possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute.

On March 3, APSO received a report of an alleged aggravated assault with a firearm. Further investigation into the allegations resulted in an arrest warrant for the offenses of criminal mischief and obstruction of justice for Bradford and search warrants for his home.

On March 10, Bradford was arrested, and APSO said a search of his home resulted in the finding of a large quantity of meth and marijuana.

He was booked into APSO DC-1 in Marksville. His bond was set at $255,000, and he remains in custody at this time.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to thank the dedicated professional law enforcement agents who work around the clock 24/7 to take illegal drugs off the streets, apprehend offenders, and safely remove them from the streets of the parish.

