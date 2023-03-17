BRPD: 11-year-old killed in shooting, teenage suspect in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 11-year-old was shot and killed by a 17-year-old on Thursday, March 16, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police identified the young victim as Matthew Fortenberry, 11. Authorities said Fortenberry was sitting inside a car when he was shot.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Crestway Ave. near Glen Oaks Drive around 6:46 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Baton Rouge Police found the 17-year-old suspect in the 6300 block of Greenwell St. near Airline Highway with gunshot injuries.

The teenage suspect was also taken to a hospital.

Once he was released from the hospital, police report the teen was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges including first-degree murder, four counts of attempted 1st-degree murder, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, according to BRPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

