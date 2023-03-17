DOTD announces project to repair portion of US 167 (Pineville Expressway)

The following information has been provided by DOTD:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces a project to significantly improve a heavily traveled corridor in Pineville, Rapides Parish.

The $10.5 million project includes the replacement of the existing concrete with hot mix asphalt concrete on US 167 (Pineville Expressway) from Donahue Ferry Road to US 165.The purpose of the project is to lengthen the service life of the roadway, which sees an average of approximately 53,300 vehicles per day.

Phase 1 of the project is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 27, 2023 with lane closures on US 167 between Edgewood Drive and US 165 in both the outside north and southbound lanes.

Additionally, the US 167 northbound exit ramp to US 165 will be closed. The US 167 southbound entrance ramp from US 165 will also be closed. This particular phase of work is anticipated to last approximately one month, at which time the contractor will move on to the next phase. In order to help alleviate congestion and delays, all truck traffic is encouraged to avoid utilizing US 167 between I-49 and US 165 and to seek an alternate route when possible.

The entire project is expected to be complete in Fall 2023, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors that may impact construction timelines.

Alternate routes:

There will be a 12′ lane restriction on US 167 associated with these lane closures.

LA 28 Westbound to US 165: Traffic will take US 167 southbound, and exit on I-49 northbound. Traffic will then take Exit 86, and continue on US 165 northbound.

US 167 Northbound to US 165: Traffic will take Edgewood Dr. exit, turn left on to LA 3144. Traffic will then turn right onto US 165-B, then continue on US 165-B to US 165.

US 165 Southbound to US 167: Traffic will turn left onto US 165-B, then make a left turn onto LA 3144. Traffic will then turn right onto the US 167 on ramp.

US 165 Northbound to US 167: Traffic will continue on US 165 towards US 165-B. Traffic will then take a right onto US 165-B, then a left onto LA 3144. Finally, traffic will turn right onto the US 167 on ramp.

US 167 through traffic from I-49: Traffic will take US 165 northbound to US 167. Traffic then will turn left onto US 167 on ramp and continue north.

Safety reminder: DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information: Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.