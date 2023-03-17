A Great Day to Be a Champion: Avoyelles Charter holds celebration for boys’ basketball team after 1st title

Vikings Head Coach, O'kie Benjamin talking with student body
Vikings Head Coach, O'kie Benjamin talking with student body(KALB)
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANSURA, La. (KALB) - Less than a week ago, the Avoyelles Charter Vikings won the Division V title in Lake Charles and brought home their first state championship in school history.

The Vikings capped off their magical season not only as state champions but finished their season 35-1, which is the best record in the state of Louisiana.

Avoyelles Charter has four seniors on their team, and many of them said it is surreal because they would have never thought a state championship trophy would be in their hands.

“Going all the way back to my freshman year, I think we only won about eight or nine games,” said senior guard and All-State Academic recipient Ben Ragusa. “My junior year, we did a little better, I think we won about fifteen games, and to be where we are now and be 35-1, it is kind of crazy. When you are a kid you dream about winning state and to be able to do it, it is really amazing.”

The student body and multiple mayors and public officials from around Avoyelles Parish spoke on behalf and shared the excitement of being state champions with the team Thursday morning.

This is the first time since 1985 a team from Avoyelles Parish has brought back a state title, and many of the players said it still feels like a dream.

“It is an honor, people dream about this and for us to put this on for our parish, our school, it is an amazing moment,” said Most Outstanding Player and Vikings sophomore guard Jalen Brown. “Anyone would dream about this, and it is a speechless moment.”

Each player was given a metal to put around their neck that is only given to players who have won a state championship.

