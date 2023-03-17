Investigation continues in home invasion, homicide of Campti man

Law enforcement met on 3/17/23 to discuss the investigation into the home invasion and death of Mark Hailey.
Law enforcement met on 3/17/23 to discuss the investigation into the home invasion and death of Mark Hailey.(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The investigation continues into the home invasion and homicide of Mark Hailey, 71, who lived on Jim Bell Road, north of Campti.

Hailey was the owner of Fat Daddy’s Crawfish in Shreveport and at one time owned Fat Daddy’s Crawfish on Texas Street in Natchitoches.

On Friday morning, detectives assigned to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau, NPSO High Tech Unit and Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force held a briefing at the NPSO Criminal Investigations Office to further discuss the investigation and recent findings.

“Detectives continue to actively investigate Mr. Hailey’s senseless death with the assistance of Red River Parish Sheriff’s crime scene technicians and Northwest La. Crime Lab,” said Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. “We are continuing to interview family, friends, neighbors, and employees as well as analyzing physical and forensic evidence in an effort to identify those that were involved in Mr. Hailey’s death.”

NPSO locating the missing vehicle of Mark L. Hailey in the Grand Ecore area near Natchitoches.
NPSO locating the missing vehicle of Mark L. Hailey in the Grand Ecore area near Natchitoches.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information, please contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at (318) 357-7830, or you can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential, and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

