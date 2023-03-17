Obituaries released for Cameron Parish drowning victims

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Obituaries have been released for the victims in the tragic drowning of Samantha Hope Alexander, Skylar Brooke Alexander, and Kayleigh Colleen Alexander.

Samantha and her two daughters perished in the Gulf near Long Beach Road on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family.

Samantha Hope Alexander (Johnson Funeral Home)

Samantha was born on April 5, 1994, in Kosciusko, Mississippi, and would become the eldest of six siblings.

She would marry her husband and best friend, R. Caleb Alexander on May 5, 2014. Together, they welcomed four children with whom she never missed an opportunity to travel with so that they could meet up with Caleb while he worked.

When she was not spending time with her family, she would often pass the time sketching and coloring.

Her loved ones say she is best remembered for her devotion to her family, her lively and free spirit, and her fierce nature.

Samantha is survived by her husband and her two sons, J. Cooper and Russell Caleb.

Skylar Brooke Alexander (Johnson Funeral Home)

Skylar was born on November 27, 2015, in Jackson, Mississippi. She would grow up in Ethel, MS, and attend Greenlee Elementary School.

Her loved ones say she inherited her mother’s beautiful eyes and the light brown hair of her father. She loved animals and did not discriminate against the occasional amphibian or reptile. And much like her older sister Kayleigh, she was always on the go and playing with her brothers.

She loved the outdoors, fishing, swimming, and collecting seashells.

Kayleigh Colleen Alexander (Johnson Funeral Home)

Kayleigh was born on December 12, 2014, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. She grew up in Elthel, MS, and attended Greenlee Elementary School.

With her mother’s beauty and her father’s eyes, her loved ones say she was a bubbly child who loved being outdoors and playing with her siblings.

She loved fishing and swimming near the lakes by her home, riding her hoverboard, using her scooter, and watching cartoons, with Peppa Pig being her favorite.

