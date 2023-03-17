Officer who shot, killed Alonzo Bagley has resigned

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, March 17, it was announced that the Shreveport Police Department officer who shot and killed Alonzo Bagley has resigned from the force.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office sent a news release Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., stating Officer Alexander Tyler resigned, and that this decision was made solely by Tyler and his attorney.

The mayor’s office says the city has followed all policies and procedures during this process.

Bagley, 43, was shot and killed at his apartment complex on Fullerton Street back on Feb. 3. Body cam footage of the incident was released by Louisiana State Police shortly after the officer-involved shooting. Since that day, Bagley’s family has filed a civil lawsuit against Officer Tyler.

KSLA also discovered Officer Tyler has been the subject of at least three internal affairs investigations with SPD since first being hired a couple of years ago.

