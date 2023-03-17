Officer who shot, killed Alonzo Bagley has resigned

Officer Alexander Tyler has been the subject of at least 3 internal affairs investigations,...
Officer Alexander Tyler has been the subject of at least 3 internal affairs investigations, records show
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, March 17, it was announced that the Shreveport Police Department officer who shot and killed Alonzo Bagley has resigned from the force.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office sent a news release Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., stating Officer Alexander Tyler resigned, and that this decision was made solely by Tyler and his attorney.

The mayor’s office says the city has followed all policies and procedures during this process.

Bagley, 43, was shot and killed at his apartment complex on Fullerton Street back on Feb. 3. Body cam footage of the incident was released by Louisiana State Police shortly after the officer-involved shooting. Since that day, Bagley’s family has filed a civil lawsuit against Officer Tyler.

KSLA also discovered Officer Tyler has been the subject of at least three internal affairs investigations with SPD since first being hired a couple of years ago.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grant Parish School Board voted to adopt a four-day school week for the 2023-2024 school...
Grant Parish School Board adopts change to school week
Duane Boudreaux
Intoxicated, naked man arrested after police chase through Pineville ends in Ball
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued
Party City in Alexandria is set to close in May.
Party City in Alexandria set to close by summer
The home of Mark L. Hailey, who died in an apparent home invasion in Campti, La.
Campti man killed in Natchitoches Parish home invasion

Latest News

Over 100 African-American judges in Louisiana appear on the Louisiana Judicial Honors poster.
Louisiana has highest number of African-American judges per capita
Residents say backed up phone lines at the Office of Motor Vehicles has become a "nightmare".
Lawmakers to hear from OMV officials after residents claim “nightmare” issues with backed up phone lines
Lawmakers to hear from OMV officials after residents claim “nightmare” call center issues
Avoyelles aggravated assault investigation leads to arrest for illegal drugs
Since 1985 the festival has been a Louisiana staple, known to some as the Festival of Flowers.
36th annual Nursery Festival underway in Forest Hill