The Tasting Room in Alexandria hosts ‘Blessing of the Beer’ event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Saint Patrick’s Day festivities kicked off at noon on Friday, March 17, at The Tasting Room in downtown Alexandria with the annual “Blessing of the Beer.”

In a tradition that’s continued at the bar since 2006, many were on hand to see Father Steve Brandow bless this year’s beer, ahead of the Saint Patrick’s Day party. The tradition of blessing the beer started centuries ago, with Irish monks drinking stout beers as a way to help them with their strength during the Lenten fast.

Many people showed up in festive green outfits and costumes and even beads to get an early start on the holiday.

