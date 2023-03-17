Tractor stolen from MacArthur Drive business

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A tractor has been stolen from a business on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department said around 8 p.m. on March 6, a 2009 Kubota Tractor, Model L-3240, equipped with a front-end loader, was stolen from a business in the 1600 block of MacArthur Drive.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a red four-door truck with black rims, pulling a bumper trailer that the tractor was loaded onto.

(Alexandria Police Department)

APD is asking the public for their assistance in helping identify the suspect vehicle and locating the stolen tractor. Anyone with information can contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

