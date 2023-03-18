Jinks’ Hall of Fame induction highlights the start of All-Star Weekend

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A few heroes on the sidelines were inducted into the Lousiana High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame, including Fairview’s girls’ basketball coach, Kyle Jinks.

Jinks has quite the resume, as he just completed his 26th season as the Lady Panthers’ head coach.

He has 12 state championships under his belt along with 21 seasons with 30 plus wins. In his coaching career so far, Jinks has a 950-130 record and a 88-14 playoff record.

The Lady Panthers head coach has appeared in sixteen consecutive final four games and built the girls’ program into a dynasty.

Following the induction, each player from the East and West All-Star rosters for girls and boys was honored for their dedication to the game and getting to where they are today. Both rosters represent the best players in the state.

A few local players will be playing in the All-Star game on March 18. On the West team for girls, Northwood-Lena’s Na’Kiyah Allen and Fairview’s Bella Smith will step on the court representing Central Louisiana. Future LSU Lady Tiger and Parkway standout Mikaylah Williams will join Allen and Smith on the West roster.

Peabody’s LaTraniece McNeill and Katreal Earthly are on the East roster for the girls’ All-Star game.

For the boys’ East and West rosters, Northwood-Lena’s Omarion Layssard will represent Cenla on the West roster, as Peabody’s Kevin Jones will represent Cenla on the East roster.

Former Northwestern State men’s basketball head coach Mike McConathy was the guest speaker during the banquet.

The All-Star games will be played at Louisiana Christian University on March 18, beginning with the girls at 1 p.m. and the boys at 3 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.