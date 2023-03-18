LCU, LSUA upcoming baseball series moved to Holy Savior Menard

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After heavy rainfall passed through Central Louisiana Thursday night, the upcoming baseball series for Louisiana Christian and LSUA has been pushed back and the venue has been changed.

Louisiana Christian will begin a crucial conference series against Our Lady of the Lake that will be played at Holy Savior Menard High School. The RRAC leading Wildcats will begin the series at noon on Saturday, March 18 in a doubleheader before wrapping the series up with a single game against the Saints on Sunday.

LSUA will also play their weekend series against Jarvis Christian at Menard. The Generals will begin the series with a single game Saturday at 6 p.m. immediately following LCU’s double header. LSUA will then have a double header on Sunday starting at 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.