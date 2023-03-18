LCU splits DH with OLLU, remains in first in RRAC standings

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After the offense struggled for Louisiana Christian in Game 1 of a doubleheader with Our Lady of the Lake, the Wildcats battled back to even the series against the Saints, setting up a rubber match on Sunday, March 19.

OLLU’s southpaw pitcher Joshua Mendez blanked the Wildcats in Game 1 throwing a complete game shutout as the Saints won 3-0.

In Game 2, the Saints struck first in the top of the first inning, but Louisiana Christian started taking advantage of playing on a high school field. The game was played at Holy Savior Menard due to heavy rainfall earlier in the week made the field at LCU unplayable.

Ju’Juan Franklin slapped his second home run of the season over the shortened fences at Menard to tie the game at one in the second inning. A passed ball and a sacrifice bunt would score two more Wildcats in the bottom of the second as LCU took the first lead of the series.

LCU added three more runs in the bottom of the third as they took Game 2 7-1. Louisiana Christian came into the weekend sitting in first place of the RRAC standings, just one game above OLLU and nationally ranked LSUS. After splitting the series, LCU remains in first place.

Game 3 will be played at Billy Allgood Field in Pineville on Sunday.

