Louisiana has highest number of African-American judges per capita

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It was a historic evening at the Alexandria City Council to recognize and honor the diversity in the court system not only in Rapides Parish but across Louisiana.

Louisiana has the highest number of African-American judges in the United States per capita. Two of those reside in Rapides Parish.

The Honorable Monique Rauls and David Williams of the 9th Judicial District Court are featured on the Louisiana Judicial Honors 2023 poster along with over 100 other African-American judges in the state.

John Pierre, the Chancellor of the Southern University Law Center, said a diverse justice system is important because it allows for different backgrounds and different perspectives to be represented.

“It is a very significant honor because Alexandria is proving that it has progressed over time,” said Pierre. “You had two of the more progressive lawyers in the state of Louisiana here in Camille Gravel and Lewis Berry, so you can’t beat that kind of history.”

Pierre said the goal is to mass produce the posters featuring the African-American judges and have them placed in schools and courthouses to inspire the next generation.

