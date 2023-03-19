38th annual Czech Heritage Days Festival takes place in Libuse

LIBUSE, La. (KALB) - The 38th annual Czech heritage Days Festival took place on Saturday, March 18 at the Czech Hall in Libuse.

Libuse and its sister city, Kolin, were both settled in the early 1900′s by Czech people looking for farmland. Now, every year people with Czech backgrounds travel from near and far to gather at the Libuse Czech Hall to do traditional dances, sing and enjoy Czech foods like sauerkraut and dumplings. Although the festival is for Czech heritage all are welcome to join the celebration.

“We love having everyone come out, we have parents, great grandparents come out, and people that just love our culture come out and help support us,” said Cookie Tuma, Chairman of the festival.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.