38th annual Czech Heritage Days Festival takes place in Libuse

Czech Fest 2023
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBUSE, La. (KALB) - The 38th annual Czech heritage Days Festival took place on Saturday, March 18 at the Czech Hall in Libuse.

Libuse and its sister city, Kolin, were both settled in the early 1900′s by Czech people looking for farmland. Now, every year people with Czech backgrounds travel from near and far to gather at the Libuse Czech Hall to do traditional dances, sing and enjoy Czech foods like sauerkraut and dumplings. Although the festival is for Czech heritage all are welcome to join the celebration.

“We love having everyone come out, we have parents, great grandparents come out, and people that just love our culture come out and help support us,” said Cookie Tuma, Chairman of the festival.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents say backed up phone lines at the Office of Motor Vehicles has become a "nightmare".
Lawmakers to hear from OMV officials after residents claim “nightmare” issues with backed up phone lines
On, March 5, 2023, a red super-duty Ford 4-door truck with black rims pulling a tandem axle...
Tractor stolen from Alexandria found in Grant Parish
Samantha Alexander and her two daughters, Kayleigh and Skylar, drowned in the Gulf of Mexico on...
Obituaries released for Cameron Parish drowning victims
The Grant Parish School Board voted to adopt a four-day school week for the 2023-2024 school...
Grant Parish School Board adopts change to school week
Closures during DOTD project
DOTD announces project to repair portion of US 167 (Pineville Expressway)

Latest News

LHSCA East-West All-Star Game
Czech Fest 2023
Czech Fest 2023
Nursery Festival 2023
Nursery Festival 2023
LCU vs OLLU baseball