Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Deville church service

Makes stop at Philadelphia Baptist Church to talk about his book, “So Help Me God”
Mike Pence speaking to members of the Philadelphia Baptist Church in Deville, La.
Mike Pence speaking to members of the Philadelphia Baptist Church in Deville, La.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Former Vice President Mike Pence made two scheduled appearances on March 19 at Philadelphia Baptist Church to promote his book, titled “So Help Me God.” Pence appeared during the church’s 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. morning services and held a book signing afterward.

Pence spoke about his faith and told some of the stories found in his book. He spoke very little about politics but did briefly touch on accomplishments made by the Trump-Pence administration.

“I hope if you read the pages of ‘So Help Me God,’ you’ll be encouraged by what we were able to help build with your support,” said Pence. “A record that stood for freedom, a record that in four short years rebuilt our military, revived our economy and moved our American embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. And a record that saw 300 conservatives appointed to our courts including three of the Supreme Court justices that just in the last year overturned Roe V. Wade and gave America a new beginning for the sanctity of human life.”

Pence was in Des Moines, Iowa the day before coming to Deville, a town of about 1,200 people according to the latest census. Head Pastor at Philadelphia Baptist Church, Philip Robertson, revealed why Pence made the trip to small-town Louisiana.

“To make a long story short, a mutual friend of mine is a friend of the Pence team and he kind of connected us and put us together and he’s here today,” said Roberston. “It’s a historic day for us. Our church is 150 years old but to my knowledge, we have never had a former Vice President in Deville until today and so it’s very humbling. I’m grateful that he was willing to come and be a part of our worship service and we’re very honored to have him.”

