Late inning scoring spree gives LSUA run rule win over Jarvis Christian

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Heading into the sixth inning in Game 1 of LSUA’s series against Jarvis Christian, the Generals trailed 1-0, but then the fireworks erupted.

Cameron Daigle led off the inning with a solo home run to tie the game. The Generals followed that up by hitting around and scoring six runs to take a five-run lead into the seventh.

Blaise Foote would add a home run of his own in the seventh inning and Alex Guilbeau went yard in the eighth. After not scoring in the first five innings, LSUA went on to score 11 over the final three innings to run-rule Jarvis Christian 11-1.

Both teams will play a doubleheader at Holy Savior Menard on Sunday, March 19 to close the series.

