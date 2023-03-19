Late inning scoring spree gives LSUA run rule win over Jarvis Christian

LSUA scores 11 runs in the final three innings to run-rule Jarvis Christian
LSUA scores 11 runs in the final three innings to run-rule Jarvis Christian(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Heading into the sixth inning in Game 1 of LSUA’s series against Jarvis Christian, the Generals trailed 1-0, but then the fireworks erupted.

Cameron Daigle led off the inning with a solo home run to tie the game. The Generals followed that up by hitting around and scoring six runs to take a five-run lead into the seventh.

Blaise Foote would add a home run of his own in the seventh inning and Alex Guilbeau went yard in the eighth. After not scoring in the first five innings, LSUA went on to score 11 over the final three innings to run-rule Jarvis Christian 11-1.

Both teams will play a doubleheader at Holy Savior Menard on Sunday, March 19 to close the series.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents say backed up phone lines at the Office of Motor Vehicles has become a "nightmare".
Lawmakers to hear from OMV officials after residents claim “nightmare” issues with backed up phone lines
Samantha Alexander and her two daughters, Kayleigh and Skylar, drowned in the Gulf of Mexico on...
Obituaries released for Cameron Parish drowning victims
On, March 5, 2023, a red super-duty Ford 4-door truck with black rims pulling a tandem axle...
Tractor stolen from Alexandria found in Grant Parish
The Grant Parish School Board voted to adopt a four-day school week for the 2023-2024 school...
Grant Parish School Board adopts change to school week
Closures during DOTD project
DOTD announces project to repair portion of US 167 (Pineville Expressway)

Latest News

LCU's Ju'Juan Franklin (12) hits homerun in win vs OLLU.
LCU splits DH with OLLU, remains in first in RRAC standings
Former Northwestern State head coach Mike McConathy speaking to All-Star players
Jinks’ Hall of Fame induction highlights the start of All-Star Weekend
Former Northwestern State head coach Mike McConathy speaking to All-Star players
Cenla players from All-Star rosters honored
LHSCA Hall of Fame
Fairview's Kyle Jinks inducted into Louisiana High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame