LHSCA East-West All-Star Game: Top players in the state showcase their talent

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The best high school seniors in the state for boys and girls took the stage to showcase their talent in the LHSCA East-West All-Star Game.

Each team consisted of 15 players from across the state, making up the East and West team.

The girls stepped on the hardwood in the first All-Star matchup. There were a few players from Central Louisiana on each team. On the East, Peabody’s LaTraniece McNiell and Katreal Earthly, and on the West, Northwood-Lena’s Na’Kiyah Allen and Fairview’s Bella Smith.

Also on the West team, McDonald’s All-American and future LSU Tiger Mikaylah Williams and St. Louis Catholic and Louisiana Tech commit Paris Guillory.

McNeill was the only player from Cenla to be a part of the first five.

“I just want to give thanks to have this opportunity,” said McNeill. “It was good meeting great players across the whole state and representing Cenla. It is a big thing to show little girls that even though you are from a small town, you can still be up there with the big dogs, so it was a great experience for me.”

The West jumped out to a 37-13 lead in the first quarter.

The East gained ground in the third quarter, but it was ultimately the West controlling the court, as they took the win 88-63.

Allen got in on the action, as she finished with six points, along with Smith and Earthly who both hit free throws.

“It was really a great experience,” said Smith. “It was cool to be able to bond and play with these girls all over Louisiana. I had great time.”

East St. John’s Jasmine Matthews won the MVP for the East, as she led the team with 15 points.

Williams and Guillory won Co-MVP for the West, they led the team with 35 combined points.

“I am extremely excited to play for LSU and Coach Mulkey and her staff,” said Williams. “I feel like I can make a big impact there, and it is kind of a bittersweet feeling looking back at my high school career.”

On the boys side of the All-Star game, Peabody’s Kevin Jones and Northwood-Lena’s Omarion Layssard represented Cenla on the East and West teams.

The West had a similar story as the girls’ West team. They jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in the matchup.

The East cut the West to ten points in the matchup, but the West took the game, 102-88.

Layssard made his presence known after dunking twice in the game, including a windmill slam. He finished with eight points.

“In a way, it was a little bit more special because it is the All-Star game, and when you say ‘All-Star” you think of all types of crazy stuff, so it did feel special doing stuff like that in the All-Star game,” said Layssard. “It is special because being my last time playing, I really need to cherish it and look at everything in a great way because I never know when I will be able to step out there again.”

Jones hit a free throw in the game.

“It was fun to see a lot of the guys play around the state,” said Jones. “Just to say that we are the best in the state, and everyone was able to showcase their talents in front of everyone and all the coaches. Everything overall was a good time.”

Zachary’s Brandon Hardy won the MVP for the East, and Port Allen’s Isaiah Howard won the MVP for the West.

