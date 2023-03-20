APD investigating Lee Street homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night (March 19) on Lee Street.

APD was dispatched to the Lee Street and Bank Drive area around 7 p.m. in reference to reports of gunshots and someone being shot. They found a 43-year-old Alexandria man laying near the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have identified the victim, but they are currently attempting to locate his next of kin. There are no suspects at this time.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

