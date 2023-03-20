APD investigating Lee Street homicide

Lee Street homicide
Lee Street homicide(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night (March 19) on Lee Street.

APD was dispatched to the Lee Street and Bank Drive area around 7 p.m. in reference to reports of gunshots and someone being shot. They found a 43-year-old Alexandria man laying near the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have identified the victim, but they are currently attempting to locate his next of kin. There are no suspects at this time.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On, March 5, 2023, a red super-duty Ford 4-door truck with black rims pulling a tandem axle...
Tractor stolen from Alexandria found in Grant Parish
Residents say backed up phone lines at the Office of Motor Vehicles has become a "nightmare".
Lawmakers to hear from OMV officials after residents claim “nightmare” issues with backed up phone lines
Mike Pence speaking to members of the Philadelphia Baptist Church in Deville, La.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Deville church service
Avoyelles aggravated assault investigation leads to arrest for illegal drugs
Since 1985 the festival has been a Louisiana staple, known to some as the Festival of Flowers.
36th annual Nursery Festival underway in Forest Hill

Latest News

Jamaria Randle and Devin Brooks
SENTENCING: Deven Brooks’ mom says son had no clue ‘monsters’ like Jamaria Randle existed
Traffic alert in Natchitoches Parish
NPSO: Traffic alert following Natchitoches Parish crash
Man from Evergreen killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
BECi and Optimum outages reported in Beauregard and Vernon parishes