The Avoyelles Charter Vikings join Sportsnite to talk about winning their first title in school history

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Charter Vikings won the Division V title state championship less than a week ago after beating Family Christian 52-41 for the first time in school history. The Vikings also finished their magical season with the best record in the state, going 35-1.

Vikings Head Coach O’kie Benjamin and a few state champions stopped by to talk about their unforgettable season.

