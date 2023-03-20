The Avoyelles Charter Vikings join Sportsnite to talk about winning their first title in school history

Vikings Head Coach O’kie Benjamin and a few state champions stopped by to talk about their unforgettable season.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Charter Vikings won the Division V title state championship less than a week ago after beating Family Christian 52-41 for the first time in school history. The Vikings also finished their magical season with the best record in the state, going 35-1.

