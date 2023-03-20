BECi and Optimum outages reported in Beauregard and Vernon parishes

DERIDDER, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has learned of a Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi) outage and multiple Optimum outages in the Beauregard Parish and Vernon Parish areas, according to BECi and Today’s Country 105.7.

The BECi outage affects more than 1,000 residents north of DeRidder and crews are working to locate the cause of an outage in the Lundington area.

Today’s Country 105.7 reported that KR Hanchey is without power, and FTCA has phone lines that are down.

We will provide more information and updates as they become available.

