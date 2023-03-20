Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition names new Executive Director

The following has been provided by CLHC:

The Executive Committee and Board of Directors for the Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition are proud to announce the selection of a new Executive Director. Join us in welcoming Katherine “Kitty” Wynn to the CLHC.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kitty to the CLHC,” reports Kimberly Boyd, CLHC Board of Directors President. “The Executive Committee was greatly impacted during our interview with Kitty. We believe she will bring solid leadership and revitalization to the coalition, along with high energy, a fresh perspective, and great creativity. She is deeply committed to our community and is well known and respected. She comes to us following a 17-year career with the State as Agency Liaison for Community Coalitions, Education, Event Coordinator and Program Monitor working with State Grants and Contracts, and most recently served as Director of Prevention Services for the Central Louisiana Human Services District. We believe she is well positioned to advance the CLHC’s mission to identify, advocate, and mobilize community resources to ensure all people in Central Louisiana have access to stable homes.”

Mrs. Wynn states, “It has long been my desire once retired from State Service to return to work in the community to serve the people of Central Louisiana. I am excited about the possibilities for the future with CLHC and am grateful for the opportunity.”

While Mrs. Wynn is already at work behind the scenes, she will assume the role officially on April 3, 2023. She will manage all day-to-day operations and will spearhead fundraising programs, marketing, and community engagement initiatives.

The Executive Committee and the Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to thank publicly the staff of the CLHC who do incredible work each and every day. They took on the challenge of keeping the Center and all programs and services up and running during the time we were without an Executive Director and it would not have happened without them.

