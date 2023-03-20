Demarcus Sharp, the Southland Conference Player of the Year, enters transfer portal

NSU senior point guard DeMarcus Sharp
NSU senior point guard DeMarcus Sharp(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Southland Conference Player of the Year, Demarcus Sharp, has entered his name into the transfer portal.

In his first and only season with Northwestern State, Sharp averaged 19.5 points per game, along with five assists and five rebounds per game, while shooting 46% from the floor.

Sharp became the second Demons’ player in school history to earn conference player of the year honors and the first since Eric Kubel won the award in the 1993-1994 season. The senior point guard led the Demons to a 22-11 overall record and advanced NSU to the school’s first Southland Tournament Championship in a decade.

Sharp’s decision to enter the portal comes just a week after his head coach in Natchitoches Corey Gipson resigned from Northwestern State and accepted the head coaching position at Austin Peay.

Gipson helped recruit Sharp to Northwestern State when he accepted the Demons’ job in 2022.

